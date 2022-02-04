Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar To Be A Title vs. Title Match At WrestleMania 38?

Roman Reigns is currently scheduled to defend the Universal Title against Brock Lesnar at WWE Wrestlemania 38. Lesnar is part of the 2022 Elimination Chamber match and could end up winning the WWE Title to make his match with Reigns title vs. title.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Reigns vs. Lesnar was originally not planned to be a title vs. title match. However, Meltzer noted that the “feeling on creative” is that Vince McMahon will make the call to have Reigns vs. Lesnar be a title vs. title match. That would explain why Lesnar was added to the Chamber match since the company is looking to make him as strong as possible heading into Wrestlemania.

Meltzer wrote the following:

“The feeling internally was Vince was leaning in the direction of title vs. title, which would mean the originally planned WWE title match, whatever it would have been, is now off.”

Meltzer added that there are people internally that are pushing for the title vs. title match including Lesnar and Paul Heyman. Meltzer was also told that “there are a number of twists and turns” leading up to the match.