Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor Contract Signing & More Announced For SmackDown

WWE has announced a SummerSlam contract signing for Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship to take place on tonight’s SmackDown.

The plan has been for John Cena to face Reigns at SummerSlam but Reigns accepted a challenge from Finn last week, not Cena. Cena is advertised to appear on tonight’s Smackdown so it will be interesting to see what actually happens for the SummerSlam championship match.

Jimmy Uso vs. Rey Mysterio was also announced for SmackDown.

Here is the WWE announcement for the contract signing-

Universal Championship Contract Signing set for tonight

After Universal Champion Roman Reigns flat-out denied the challenge of 16-time World Champion John Cena in favor of one from Finn Bálor last week, The Head of the Table will look to sign the contract for his showdown against The Prince at “Your Summer Vacation Destination,” SummerSlam, on Aug. 21!

Don’t miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.