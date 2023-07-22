Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso “Tribal Combat” Match Set For WWE SummerSlam

Tribal Combat will go down at “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

On this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FS1, the “Rules of Engagement” segment took place with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

The segment featured the announcement that the match between the two at WWE SummerSlam 2023 will feature the WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship on-the-line and the title of “The Tribal Chief.”

The match will be dubbed, “Tribal Combat.”

WWE SummerSlam 2023 on 8/5 from Ford Field in Detroit, MI.