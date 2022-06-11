Roman Reigns vs. Riddle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title Confirmed

On next week’s SmackDown from Minneapolis, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Riddle defeated Sami Zayn in singles competition on Friday night’s SmackDown on FOX, with Paul Heyman on commentary. Riddle was supposed to be banned from the blue brand if Sami won, but since he won, Riddle has earned a title match against Reigns on SmackDown next Friday.

Riddle vs. Reigns is official for next week’s main event. It was previously rumored that WWE had intentions to have the Riddle vs. Reigns title fight on RAW or SmackDown TV, and that was confirmed Friday night. Riddle vs. Reigns was supposed to take place at Money In the Bank on July 3 from Las Vegas, but that plan changed when Money In the Bank was moved from Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Garden Arena and no longer a stadium event.

This will be Reigns’ first TV title defense since defeating Brock Lesnar on April 3 at WrestleMania 38 to unify the WWE Title and the WWE Universal Title.

Reigns was initially scheduled to appear on SmackDown this week from the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, but he was removed from the schedule somewhere between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns is still set to take place at WWE SummerSlam on July 31 in Nashville, while Drew McIntyre vs. Reigns is scheduled to headline WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3 in Cardiff.

Here are highlight’s from Riddle vs. Zayn: