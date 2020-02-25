Roman Reigns & WWE On His Past Year Since Winning Leukemia Battle

Today marks 1 year since Roman Reigns announced that he had defeated leukemia for the second time in his life.

Reigns commented on the milestone with a tweet and thanked everyone for their support.

“Sharing this life with millions of people is one of the things that makes being a @WWE Superstar amazing,” Reigns wrote. “Life has struggles and setbacks, but the power and prayers of this Universe gave me the strength to fight back. Thank y’all for your support. We got much more to do!!!”

Reigns originally announced on the October 22, 2018 RAW that his leukemia had returned after it had been in remission for 11 years. His first diagnosis came back in May 2007 when he was signed to the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings. Reigns relinquished the WWE Universal Title on RAW that night and took time off to battle the disease. He then returned on the February 25, 2019 RAW to announce that the leukemia had once again gone into remission. He has been back in action since then.

As seen below, WWE marked the milestone with a Twitter thread looking at various moments The Big Dog has had in the past year:

One year ago today, @WWERomanReigns had the best announcement ever. pic.twitter.com/rmN2OutjA3 — WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2020

It's been a heck of a year for #TheBigDog ever since, starting with an EPIC reunion at #WWEFastlane! pic.twitter.com/bjUcWmliaB — WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2020

He even had another EPIC reunion, this time with his bloodline… The @WWEUsos! Again, sorry, @RealRobertRoode. pic.twitter.com/nwkYLd6nLq — WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2020

Finally, the night @WWERomanReigns and The @WWEUsos gave us THE holiday card for 2020. 🤙 pic.twitter.com/4I0FCJ8VCK — WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2020