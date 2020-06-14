Ron Simmons WWE Photoshoot Episode Airing On WWE Network

The new WWE Photo Shoot episode on WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons will finally air this Friday night on the WWE Network at 9:30pm ET before 205 Live. It will likely be available on demand earlier that day. The episode was originally scheduled to air back in late February but it was pulled for an unknown reason. This looks to be the season 3 premiere for Photo Shoot.
