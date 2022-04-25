Ronda Reveals What Surprised Her About Her WWE Return

During an appearance on the Wives Of Wrestling podcast, Ronda Rousey discussed her return to WWE which started at the 2022 Royal Rumble PLE:

“I guess the feedback I get is a live audience. There’s a lot of times where what you think is coming online and what the live audience is expressing are two opposite things. Case in point, Royal Rumble, I left as a heel and was getting booed out of every stadium, and I was like, ‘okay, so I assumed everyone thought I was still a heel’ And any interviews I gave any time I was talking sh*t on the fans. Like, being in character for in case I come back, and that’s what I assumed I would come back to. When it ended up being not that reaction, I was really, really surprised.”

“I was almost like too guarded to let them make me happy in that moment, you know what I mean? But I don’t know if I’d have thought otherwise by looking at comments or anything else,” she said. “Whatever the live audience is leaving you with, is what I am assuming people feel like in general. Because, yeah, like the internet is not a good example.”