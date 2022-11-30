Ronda Rousey a Playable Character in RAID: Shadow Legend Video Game

Top WWE star Ronda Rousey has joined RAID: Shadow Legends, as the RAID announced today that the SmackDown Women’s Champion is now a playable character in the game.

Fans can play as Rousey for free for seven days if they download the game and play it. The announcement reads as follows:

“If you want something done right, you better do it yourself. It turns out Ronda Rousey took this literally when battling the Fire Knight. Get your hands on the Legendary Champion, Ronda, in RAID: Shadow Legends for FREE by logging in for seven days of play between November 30, 2022, and February 20, 2023.”

Rousey enjoys gaming and regularly streams on her YouTube channel. This past Saturday, she defended her title against Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series. Watch the trailer below: