Ronda Rousey Addresses Botched Finish From WWE WrestleMania 35

Ronda Rousey discussed her WWE WrestleMania 35 match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair during an interview on Kurt Angle’s podcast. According to reports, Vince McMahon was dissatisfied with the finish, and referee Rod Zapata apparently got for it.

This was such a bad ending pic.twitter.com/PQa5AayE2l — Nick 🧩ᱬ (Animegamer) (@vigilantefiIms) February 27, 2021

Rousey said the following in regards to the finish:

“I didn’t think my shoulder was down. I was trying to flatten out to put my shoulder more down. That’s what was happening. I thought it was just the very tops of my shoulders, so I was trying to shimmy down so the actual back of my shoulders was down and I didn’t know that he had already started counting, so I’m worried that my shoulder came up during the shimmy. So I was trying to help, but it ended up being awesome because now I have a gripe to revisit. That wasn’t on purpose. I apologized about that one. It wasn’t until later that I was like, ‘Oh sh*t, my bad.’”