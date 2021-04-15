Ronda Rousey Addresses Her Status With WWE

During an appearance on D-Von Dudley’s Table Talk podcast, Ronda Rousey joked that she will return to WWE when she feels like it…

“I actually waited until this moment to tell everybody, (smiling and laughing) I don’t know (when I’ll return). When I feel like it. I’ll come back when I feel like it. Eventually, when I feel like it (Laughs).”

(When D-Von expressed a desire to produce one of her matches) “Now, I feel like I have enough pull to make a request. I keep thinking of some new stuff that I want to try.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE president Nick Khan stated that there are plans for Rousey to return at a “certain point” in time.