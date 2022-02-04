Ronda Rousey Advertised For WWE SmackDown Events

Ronda Rousey will be on tonight’s SmackDown from Oklahoma City to pick her WrestleMania 38 champion, rumored to be SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, but after tonight, she is scheduled for only SmackDown tapings, and one regular live event but no RAW events.

Here is Rousey’s current WWE schedule-

-2/4: SmackDown in Oklahoma City

-2/11: SmackDown in New Orleans

-2/25: SmackDown in Hershey

-3/4: SmackDown in Miami

-3/6: WWE live event in Laval

-3/11: SmackDown in Birmingham

-3/25: SmackDown in Brooklyn