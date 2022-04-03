Ronda Rousey Angry About Not Being In The Main Event of WWE WrestleMania 38

At WWE WrestleMania 38, Charlotte Flair retained her Smackdown women’s title against Ronda Rousey. While it was initially believed that the match was going to be the main event of WrestleMania Saturday, Steve Austin’s match against Kevin Owens ended up closing the show.

During his recap of the event, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com noted that Rousey was reportedly “angry” about losing the main event spot:

“Here’s the deal for those who want to know. So on Tuesday, Ronda was doing an interview and she said that she was going on last, she was the main event. On Monday, Kevin Owens said I’m the main event. Ronda thought that she was going on last. She wasn’t, Kevin Owens show was going on last. When she found out, she was furious, I was told. One person who knows her, so I presume that this is true, said that she was so mad yesterday, Friday, that she walked out so she wasn’t at the Hall Of Fame. Cooler heads prevailed, I guess and she showed up today.”

Even though Owens said he was the main event of WrestleMania during this past Monday’s RAW, Rousey appeared on Tuesday’s edition of The Ellen Show and said the following:

“I’m gonna be in the main event for the second time. I was part of the first main event with women and this is now the third. So, it’s becoming almost something that doesn’t need to be mentioned anymore, which is the goal.”