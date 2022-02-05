Ronda Rousey Announced For WWE MSG Return

Madison Square Garden has announced Ronda Rousey for the non-TV WWE live event on Saturday 3/6.

Rousey’s opponent was not named. MSG has not announced any matches for the event but Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair, The Street Profits, Riddle, Randy Orton, Bianca Belair, AJ Styles & Damian Priest are also scheduled.

Here is Rousey’s updated WWE list of dates-

-2/4: SmackDown in Oklahoma City

-2/11: SmackDown in New Orleans

-2/25: SmackDown in Hershey

-3/4: SmackDown in Miami

-3/5: WWE live event at MSG

-3/6: WWE live event in Laval

-3/11: SmackDown in Birmingham

3/18: SmackDown in Charlotte

-3/25: SmackDown in Brooklyn