Ronda Rousey announced on her YouTube channel that she is pregnant. Rousey and husband Travis Browne are expecting their first child in September. Rousey had been talking about wanting to start a family after her WWE run ended at Wrestlemania 35 in 2019.

WWE President Nick Khan recently stated that Rousey would be “coming back at a certain point in time.” During a recent podcast appearance, Rousey joked that she’ll return to WWE when she feels like it.