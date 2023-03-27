Ronda Rousey Blasts WWE “Octogenarians” Over Her Storyline With Liv Morgan

Ronda Rousey reflected on Instagram under a clip from her latest “On the Road” YouTube video about how her feud with Liv Morgan was booked.

Rousey posted:

“Imagine what our @yaonlylivvonce feud could have been if we weren’t hamstrung by a bunch of octogenarians who still think they know how to be hip while putting less than 5 minutes of thought a week into each women’s storyline… 🤔 new #RondaOnTheRoad”

She indirectly called out Vince McMahon in her post. Vince was still running creative and backstage every week when Rousey started feuding with Morgan.

Morgan’s Money In The Bank victory over Rousey started the feud. The feud ended after a few months because fans didn’t believe Morgan could beat Rousey in a rematch despite Morgan’s character being made more aggressive.

In regards to Rousey’s current tag team with Shayna Baszler, Fightful Select noted that “those familiar with the situation said that Ronda Rousey preferred and pushed for the tag team with Shayna Baszler that we now see playing out on WWE television, which is slated to end up with them challenging for the WWE Tag Team Titles.”

You can check out the complete post below: