Ronda Rousey Blames Fans For Bray Wyatt’s Release

As PWMania.com previously reported, fans at last night’s RAW in Chicago chanted “We want Bray Wyatt!” during the in-ring segment with Goldberg and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. This came after WWE released Wyatt from his contract over the weekend, which came as a shock to the wrestling world.

Ronda Rousey took to Twitter this afternoon and knocked fans for how they treated Wyatt at times. She commented on how fans chanted “We want beach balls!” during Wyatt vs. Matt Hardy at the Elimination Chamber PPV in 2018.

She wrote:

“I’ve seen you same ‘fans’ chanting #WeWantWyatt last night chanting ‘We want beach balls’ over @WWEBrayWyatt performing. If the @wwe treated him like he was expendable it was because you ungrateful idiots did first.”

Rousey had been critical of WWE fans in the past and called them “ungrateful” during a 2020 appearance on “Jackass” star Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast:

“So it’s just like … what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f—ing ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me?” Rousey said. “I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there … but, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘f— these fans, dude.’ My family loves me and they appreciate me, and I want all my energy to go into them. So that was my decision at the end of the day. It’s like, ‘Hey girls. Love what you’re doing. I’m gonna try and take all my momentum and push you guys as far as I can. Fly little birds, fly! I’m going f—ing home!’ And that was basically it.”