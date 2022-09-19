Ronda Rousey Calls Shayna Baszler One of the Best Stars on WWE TV

Since they were both competing in MMA, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have maintained a close friendship over the years.

Rousey heaped praise onto Baszler for being one of the best people on the show during a recent gaming stream.

“You’re totally right about Shayna [Baszler] being one of the best people on the show. I need them to get their sh*t together and realize it.”

Rousey is scheduled to challenge Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules event. Rousey has indicated that she intends to use thumbtacks during the match. It is important to note that this broadcast took place before WWE announced on SmackDown that their upcoming match will be an Extreme Rules match.

“That’d be fun [to do a Barbed Wire match]. I mean it’d be fun to slice her [Liv Morgan] bicep up within reason, you know? You can always — first of all, I don’t wanna tell you but, sometimes they gimmick the barbed wire. But, if you mix up the real barbed wire and the gimmicked barbed wire, the illusion is still there and people don’t get their biceps torn off. So that kind of makes me a little scared. I do kind of want to do thumbtacks.”

You can watch Rousey’s stream below:



