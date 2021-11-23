Ronda Rousey Comments On WWE Contract Status

Ronda Rousey is unsure about her WWE contract status. Rousey, who welcomed her first child with husband Travis Browne back in September, went live on Facebook this week and was asked if she’s still under contract to WWE.

“[Person in chatroom] is asking if I’m still under contract with WWE. I technically — I don’t think I am. But who knows? That’s a question for the lawyers,” Rousey said.

Rousey was also asked if she’s been in contact with Triple H about a WWE return. She noted that she has not talked to him since before his cardiac event in September, but she remains in contact with Stephanie McMahon.

“I actually keep in touch with Steph [McMahon] because she’s sweet and we send each other baby pictures. I haven’t talked to Triple H since before he had his — he had like a heart surgery or something. Hope he’s doing all right,” she said.

Rousey has not wrestled since the WrestleMania 35 main event in 2019. She has stated in recent interviews that she will eventually return to WWE when she feels like it. WWE was reportedly under the impression that Rousey would be back in action earlier this year, but then she announced her pregnancy.