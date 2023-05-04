Ronda Rousey Confirmed For New “Stars On Mars” FOX Series

WWE star Ronda Rouseyhas been cast in FOX’s new “Stars on Mars” unscripted series.

“Stars on Mars” will air for one hour on Monday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET. The show will feature 12 celebrities who will “colonize, compete, and conquer” the red planet until one space invader emerges victorious. William Shatner, a WWE Hall of Famer, will host.

Lance Armstrong, Natasha Leggero, Marshawn Lynch, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Adam Rippon, Tom Schwartz, Richard Sherman, Tinashe, Porsha Williams Guobadia, Tallulah Willis, and Ariel Winter will join Rousey.

Rousey was drafted to RAW alongside Shayna Baszler in this week’s WWE Draft.

Below is a trailer for “Stars on Mars,” as well as the official announcement from FOX today:

3… 2… 1… LIFT OFF!

FOX LAUNCHES 12 CELEBRITIES TO THE RED PLANET ON THE NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES “STARS ON MARS,” DEBUTING MONDAY, JUNE 5 ON FOX

The 12 Stars Are Lance Armstrong, Natasha Leggero, Marshawn Lynch, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Adam Rippon, Ronda Rousey, Tom Schwartz, Richard Sherman, Tinashe, Porsha Williams Guobadia, Tallulah Willis and Ariel Winter

FOX announces the 12 fearless celebrities who will pack their bags and prepare for launch to the red planet as crew members on Stars on Mars, an out-of-this-world new unscripted series, premiering Monday, June 5 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. This summer, professional athletes, reality world megastars, triumphant entrepreneurs, renowned television and film actors, uproarious comedians and trailblazing entertainers will colonize, compete and conquer “Mars” until there is one victorious space invader, who will claim the title of “the brightest star in the galaxy.” Celebrities will ditch their jerseys, business suits and red carpet gowns for the ultimate attire – an astronaut suit. Once on “Mars,” this group of stars will receive interstellar assignments from legendary actor and Star Trek icon William Shatner, who serves as Mission Control. Colonizing Mars could be our future… let’s send them first!

Meet the 12 crewmates joining Stars on Mars:

· Former Professional Road-Racing Cyclist and Investor Lance Armstrong

· Comedian, Actress and Writer Natasha Leggero

· Former Super Bowl Champion, Community Advocate and Entrepreneur Marshawn Lynch

· Widely known Comedic Actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse

· Olympic Figure Skater and TV Personality Adam Rippon

· Professional Wrestler and UFC champion, Olympic Medalist and Actress Ronda Rousey

· Television Personality and Restaurateur Tom Schwartz

· Sports Analyst and Professional Football Player Richard Sherman

· Multi-Platinum-Certified POP & R&B Disruptor, Singer, Songwriter and Dancer Tinashe

· Television Personality, Actress and Author Porsha Williams Guobadia

· Entrepreneur and Artist Tallulah Willis

· SAG Award-Winning Actress and Producer Ariel Winter

This summer, adventurous celebrities prepare for take-off to the red planet, where they will live, eat, sleep, strategize and bond with each other in the same space station. During their stay, they will be faced with authentic conditions that simulate life on Mars, and they must use their brains and brawn – or maybe just their stellar social skills – to outlast the competition and claim the title of “brightest star in the galaxy.” The celebrities will compete in missions and will vote to eliminate one of their crewmates each week, sending them back to Earth. Cue the intergalactic alliances and rivalries. Stars on Mars will send these famous rookie space travelers where no one has gone before and reveal who has what it takes to survive life on “Mars.”

Stars on Mars is produced by Eureka Productions, a Fremantle company. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and Eden Gaha serve as executive producers, along with Charles Wachter, serving as executive producer and showrunner.

Stars on Mars is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions. Fremantle has international distribution rights to the Stars on Mars format.