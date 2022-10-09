Ronda Rousey Crowned SmackDown Women’s Champion at WWE Extreme Rules

Your new SmackDown Women’s Champion is Ronda Rousey.

Rousey won the SmackDown Women’s Title in an Extreme Rules Match against Liv Morgan at Sunday night’s WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. Rousey won the match via referee stoppage after making Liv pass out in a submission while smiling.

Morgan had few offensive opportunities in the early going, and Rousey dominated the first half of the match. When Morgan was on offence late in the match, there were some clunky moments. They attempted a slingshot into a chair in the corner, but the chair fell off and timing issues arose. Morgan tried the move again, and this time it was awkwardly executed.

Morgan attempted to pin Rousey with a senton through a table, but Rousey kicked out. Rousey eventually caught Morgan with an armbar and then the biceps crusher, forcing her to pass out.

This is Rousey’s second reign as the blue brand champion. Morgan reclaimed the title from Rousey at Money In The Bank on July 2nd, beginning her first reign. She wore the strap for 97 days in a row.

Several highlights of the title change from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA are included below:

WOW que final tan bueno Liv Morgan sonriendo perdiendo el título sabiendo que tiene el nivel para luchar del tu por tu ah Ronda Rousey salvaje en una lucha de Extreme Rules y que no se rindió me gustó ese final #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/Hxmih3UAs2 — El Rey del White Rabbit 🎃🎃 (@milogarcia99) October 9, 2022