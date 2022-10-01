Ronda Rousey Describes Philadelphia Wrestling Fans As “A Heel Crowd” (Video)

Ronda Rousey has returned with another YouTube stream.

In her latest offering, the UFC women’s pioneer and former WrestleMania headline star is featured in a video where she makes it clear that she may forgive, but she does not forget.

The former women’s champion spoke about her past dealings with Philadelphia crowds and it wasn’t hard to tell based on her comments that the Philly fans made a memorable impression on her.

Even if it wasn’t a particularly positive one.

“It’s like a heel crowd,” Rousey said of the Philadelphia crowds she has performed in front of in the past. “They’ve been a bunch of haters on me before.”

Rousey continued, “They can be really hostile there. … I don’t get excited, I get focused on a like, ‘Alright. Don’t let them mess with you,’ kind of thing. Sometimes they’re like, really stoked to have me, and sometimes they’re like, ‘Ronda is the anti-Christ and we hate her.'”

Check out Ronda Rousey’s latest YouTube stream via the video embedded below courtesy of her official channel. H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.