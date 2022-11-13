Ronda Rousey Discusses Having “A Voice” During Her Second WWE Run

On the most recent episode of Ronda On The Road via her YouTube channel, the current SmackDown Women’s Champion opened up about her time with WWE.

She stated that this time has been easier for her because she feels she has earned her voice and can speak up now, as opposed to her previous tenure from 2018 to 2019.

“I think this run is easier because I kind of know how things work around here and I’ve kind of paid up more of my dues. I have put enough time here that they’ll at least hear me out and explain to me why I’m wrong if I am, you know, and that way I learned something. I think I feel like I have more of a voice this time and confidence to use it.”

At Survivor Series later this month, Rousey will defend her SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi.

(H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription)