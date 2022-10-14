Ronda Rousey Discusses The Lack of Non-Title Storylines Available to Women

The most recent installment of Ronda Rousey’s vlog can now be viewed online. This video was filmed when Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship some months ago.

Rousey said, “I wanted to like call out the WWE for only having one woman’s match out of six matches at Backlash and said like we are more than 1/6 of the company and I need to like do my part and make sure that more women are in the forefront. Also, I don’t want to say ‘women’ in title anymore. And I think they are kind of resistant to taking it out. So then I was like, ‘Can I just not have to say it?’ So then that’s kind of where it’s at. So I’ve always really wanted to work with Raquel. I’ve always want to work with Raquel because she’s really f**king strong. She’s a great wrestler but I love working with girls that can support my weight. It just enables me to do so much more and you know if I had to I could support her weight but I don’t think she does that kind of stuff.”

“I wonder who’s next. It’s forcing me to look at the entire field at Smackdown which is less than 10 people. Shotzi Aliyah, Raquel, Nattie, Shayna, Naomi, Sasha, is that it? I want to be an active champion. I came back to wrestle so I could wrestle. Doing promos and run-ins and all that stuff, it’s cool and all but I like wrestling. And I want to be able to get more ring timing because I just get better every time.”

On the smaller women’s roster, as well as the lack of non-title storylines available to women:

“I mean there’s just not enough women at either the rosters but I mean, you could argue that there’s not enough airtime for all you know, the men and women’s rosters combined. So it’s like do you reduce the roster and give everyone more airtime? Or do you add the roster and give it more depth? One thing that’s really missing is none of the women have storylines aside from title like you watch pay per views and there’s several men’s matches that aren’t for titles and the women don’t really get any non-title storylines which I feel like would really add to the depth of people got to know everyone’s different character before they got into the title picture. I think that’s something that these like open challenges can do like yet still using the title…yeah, hopefully with all these open challenges and defending the title all the time, I can basically bring everybody into the title picture at once, instead of one at a time. That’s what I’m hoping to do.”

Thoughts on up-and-coming talent like Raquel Gonzalez:

“I think it’s kind of like I’m spoiled that I get to pick who I wanna work with. Like hey I think this person’s awesome and has a lot of potential and I really want to put this person over…I’m a fan of Raquel anyway. So I’ve been wanting to work for her for a while because she’s do damn strong and I don’t have to worry about hurting her and she’s got an awesome moveset. It’s not just big guy stuff. She has a lot of unique sh*t that’s her own and a presence. If there’s anything I can do in my time here, I hope that I leave a lot of respected talent in my wake.”

