Ronda Rousey Explains Why the MMA Horsewomen Are the Original Horsewomen

Ronda Rousey appeared on “The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows.com” to talk about a variety of topics.

She claimed that the original Four Horsewomen was herself, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir, not Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks, during the segment:

“The good thing is that there’s something called the internet and you can really cite these things. We didn’t even claim it. Our fans started calling us that because women’s MMA in the beginning, there weren’t any powerhouses for women’s MMA at the time.”

“So after The Ultimate Fighter, Shayna and Jessamyn moved in with me, and Marina, and we had like all these women that are extremely talented in MMA and all training and supporting each other which wasn’t happening anywhere at the time. You’d be lucky if you came to a gym and saw another woman in general. So our fans started calling us that, The Four Horsewomen.”

“So then one day Shayna said, ‘Let’s take one of those iconic pictures like the Four Horsemen. So we took some pictures that were like throwbacks and stuff like that. Then that’s how it happened. So we didn’t label ourselves that. Our fans labeled that.”

“Then when we came into the WWE, Stephanie started putting us over as a Four Horsewomen and everything like that. So even the company itself called us the Four Horsewomen first, like there’s no argument, there’s zero.”

