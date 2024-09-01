Ronda Rousey Gives High Praises To Mercedes Moné For Helping Her In Their 2019 Match

Former WWE star and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey spoke with Ring the Belle on a number of topics, including how AEW TBS and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné helped her in their match at WWE Royal Rumble 2019.

Rousey said, “I basically told her: ‘I don’t know what I’m doing, you make this match! I’ll do whatever you want!’ I flew out to meet her in New York, with her friend, Red.” “Mone and her friend then pieced together the match, and Rousey even says that she was taught how to catch a Suicide Dive. Rousey then reiterated that she deferred to Mone’s expertise, and admitted that she didn’t know what she was doing, but that she’s coachable and good at taking direction. “So, I put all that trust into her, and it was like ‘you make the match and I will do it.’ Her coming out afterward was an unscripted moment, we didn’t plan that out or anything like that. It really just spoke volumes to the differences between us, and where we’re coming from and how people felt about this world.”

You can check out Rousey’s comments in the video below.