Ronda Rousey in Talks for Major Marvel Movie Role

WWE SmackDown Superstar Ronda Rousey is reportedly in negotiations for a role in a Marvel film.

According to Michileen Martin of the Giant Freakin Robot website, Rousey is currently in negotiations to play the super-strong warrior Thundra in Marvel’s “Captain America: New World Order” film.

The character of Thundra first appeared in Fantastic Four #129. The character is a “warrior woman and time traveler from an alternate future 23rd century,” as well as a “powerful, red haired, amazon-like warrior from a matriarchal, technologically advanced future timeline where men have been subjugated by women.”

The next Captain America film is set to be released on May 3, 2024, but with Marvel shifting their release schedule to combat superhero movie fatigue, it has been speculated that the film may be delayed until late 2024 or even 2025.

Rousey has starred in five films: The Expendables 3 in 2014, Furious 7 in 2015, Entourage in 2015, Mile 22 in 2018, and Charlie’s Angels in 2019.