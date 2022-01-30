Ronda Rousey Issues Statement On Her Return To WWE

After winning the 2022 women’s WWE Royal Rumble match, Ronda Rousey issued the following statement on Instagram in regards to her comeback:

“I just had a baby 4 months ago…. Since the day I found out I was pregnant and calculated my due date, I knew I wanted to return to the @wwe at the #royalrumble2022

Two weeks, even two months postpartum that goal seemed crazier than ever before.

But I just missed it so much… and I so badly wanted to give Pō the same example that my mom gave to me and my sisters – she never broke stride following her dreams while having us.

Now it’s my turn.”