Ronda Rousey Not Feeling Well Heading Into WWE WrestleMania 38

During her latest Facebook gaming stream, Ronda Rousey commented on how she is feeling heading into WWE Wrestlemania 38:

“Oh, I’m totally fantastic, fine. I tore my labial frenulum apparently, which is that little piece of skin that connects your lip to your jaw or whatever, my top jaw. I’m like so sick and not feeling good right now. Sorry guys if I sound like crap. I’ve literally sounded like this all day. So tired, Po [Rousey & Travis Browne’s child] was so fussy on the plane on the way back and just, you know, SmackDown was a very physical day. I’m sore, I’m sick, I’m tired.”

Rousey also commented on Cody Rhodes reportedly returning to WWE:

“I’m excited about the possibility. I never got to see Cody wrestle live. He left right before I got there.”