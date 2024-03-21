Ronda Rousey On Bruce Prichard And John Laurinaitis: “They Can Go F*ck Themselves”

The Wall Street Journal reported in January 2024 that Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, had filed a lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis in a Connecticut federal court. McMahon was accused of sex trafficking in the complaint.

During a “Never Before Told” live signing to promote her new book Our Fight, Ronda Rousey was asked if MMA fighters have real-life “beef” and if she had any issues with anyone.

Rousey said, “In MMA, I originally just started them for publicity, but those other bitches did not get the memo, and so they became personal. And in WWE, it’s all fake – I love them. Except for Bruce Prichard [WWE Executive Director] and John Laurinaitis. They can go f*ck themselves.”

Rousey also said she doesn’t intend on returning to WWE:

“Oh yeah, how much of an absolute shit show it is at the WWE. Because, you know, I don’t have – they can’t hold a sword over my head and, like, hold me hostage with my own career. And I don’t need anything from them and I don’t intend on going back. So I can actually say everything that I think and feel, where everybody else that is still held captive by their organization cannot.”

In January, Rousey mentioned Prichard while commenting on McMahon’s resignation from WWE:

“Bruce Prichard is basically Vince’s avatar, if he’s still around Vince still has a hand in the business. Vince was still running things through Bruce when he was ‘gone’ before.”