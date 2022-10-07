Ronda Rousey Planning to Change Up Her Look Ahead of Tonight’s SmackDown

WWE superstar Ronda Rousey intends to change her attire as a tribute to one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time.

Rousey stated on her most recent YouTube channel stream that she intends to pay tribute to the late great “Rowdy” Roddy Piper. It’s well known that Piper gave her permission to use the nickname “Rowdy,” and now Rousey wants to pay homage to one of Piper’s most famous films.

Rousey stated that she intends to make changes to the gear she wore on SmackDown last month when she dumped cash out of her bag to pay for her storyline suspension after attacking a referee.

Rousey stated, “I wanted to do all the subliminal messaging from John Carpenter’s ‘They Live,’ but everything’s black on black except for ‘submit’ is in white.” She continued, “That’s what I’m trying to do. But I’m going to not use my regular shorts and top, I’m going to take the tights and the top that I was wearing that day I dumped all the money out. I’m going to cut those tights into shorts and see how they look as shorts, so hopefully, they don’t suck.”

Tonight, Rousey will face SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan in a face-to-face confrontation. This is the final build-up to tomorrow night’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

You can watch Rousey’s most recent stream below.