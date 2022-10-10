Ronda Rousey Responds to Critics Following Her WWE Extreme Rules Title Victory

Ronda Rousey triumphed at WWE Extreme Rules on Saturday by defeating Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match to win the new WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.

The match ended as Morgan was unable to continue and passed out while Rousey had a submission locked in. Morgan was smiling as she faded and continued to smile after the match.

Rousey took to Instagram to respond to her critics, writing the following, “Go home and cry about it, neckbeards #AndTheNew #TheyLive #Submit.”

You can see her Instagram post below: