Ronda Rousey Responds To WWE Tweet & Comments On Future Match

Ronda Rousey responded to an official WWE tweet this week and teased a comeback to the ring. She responded to a video of her 2018 RAW match with Natalya and wrote the following:

“One of my fav matches – such a huge challenge in so many ways, what a crazy day [martial arts uniform emoji] [heart emoji] looking forward to a rematch someday @NatbyNature!”

Natalya wrote back:

“You showed me what a pro you are and I couldn’t have been more proud of you that day, @RondaRousey. I can’t wait to do it again…….. soon [heart emoji]”

Rousey has been away from WWE since losing in the WrestleMania 35 main event.

One of my fav matches – such a huge challenge in so many ways, what a crazy day 🥋❤️ looking forward to a rematch someday @NatbyNature! https://t.co/CVNWBU0n8m — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) September 17, 2020