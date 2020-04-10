Ronda Rousey Rips Fans of WWE

As noted, Ronda Rousey gave an update on her WWE future during an episode of the “Wilde Ride!” podcast with Steve-O. You can see their interview above.

Rousey also discussed the WWE Universe and was candid about her experience with pro wrestling fans.

“What am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of fucking ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me?” Rousey said (H/T to Yahoo Sports).

“The thing is, I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there. But, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘Fuck these fans, dude.’ My family loves me. They appreciate me. I want all of my energy to go into them.”