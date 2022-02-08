Ronda Rousey Says She Sometimes Takes Trash Talking From Fans Personally

During a Facebook live stream, 2022 women’s WWE Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey talked about her return to WWE and here are a few highlights:

Fan criticism: “It’s hard not to take it [trash talk] personally from the fans because I don’t go out there as — I mean I do go out there as a character but I am also — I am actually Ronda Rousey so I don’t play Ronda Rousey on television. So sometimes I take it personally from the fans, not so much from the wrestlers. The fans, I do.”

Why she didn’t wear her traditional ring gear at the Rumble: “Well, I just had a baby four months ago and I didn’t really feel confident enough to don my regular wrestling gear yet but I’m working towards it… because you know, it’s hard when you’re coming back and being judged directly to how you looked three years ago.”

Being in the final segment on television: “It’s such pressure when I’m the last on the show because I feel like it’s my responsibility to retain the ratings and deliver, you know? You don’t want people to be disappointed.” (quotes courtesy of PostWrestling.com)

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com said the following in regards to Rousey’s appearance on RAW following the Rumble:

“I believe that people [backstage] were talking to her about Monday. She acknowledged the fans. She was very, very bitter coming back and I think that that was not a good attitude to have, especially since she’s being portrayed as a babyface.”