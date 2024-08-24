Ronda Rousey Says WWE Wanted To Build Second All-Women’s Evolution PLE Around Her

There was almost another WWE Evolution all-women’s premium live event a few years ago, according to Ronda Rousey.

During a new “Ring The Belle” interview that was released on August 24, the UFC Hall of Fame legend and former WWE Women’s Champion claimed she was told if she stayed with WWE after WrestleMania 35 in 2019, the company was going to build another all-women’s WWE Evolution PLE around her.

“Well, they offered to bring it back for a second time,” Rousey said of a potential follow-up to WWE Evolution, the all-women’s PLE that took place back in October of 2018. “They said, ‘Ronda, if you stay after WrestleMania, we’ll have another Evolution in six weeks, and have you Becky as a singles.’ I was like, ‘I promised my family.’ First, I was saying, ‘Oh, I will only go from WrestleMania until Survivor Series. Then, Triple H convinced me to stay from WrestleMania to WrestleMania, and I promised my family, ‘Okay, that’s it. That’s it.’ I have kids, a husband, and a home, and I’m gone for weeks on end.'”

She added, “So when they said that, I was like, ‘No, I’ve already asked too much of my family. I can’t ask any more of them. I promised them this. I promised you I would stay this long, and I promised them I would only stay this long, and I’m not gonna keep moving the goalpost’. I ended up shattering my knuckle anyway like I got an extra little nub now, so I wouldn’t have been able to do it regardless, but, yeah, they tried to dangle that carrot for me, but I just couldn’t.”

Check out the complete Ronda Rousey interview from the Ring The Belle podcast.