Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler Capture WWE Women’s Tag-Team Titles On RAW

We have new WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions.

“Rowdy” Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler emerged victorious in the advertised Fatal-4-Way women’s tag-team match to crown the new champions after the titles were vacated due to Liv Morgan’s injury.

Rousey and Baszler defeated the teams of Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi, Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green and Bayley and Iyo Sky to become the new WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions.

Check out WWE Twitter coverage of the match below.