Ronda Rousey Shoots On Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon

Ronda Rousey is set to release her autobiography, “Our Fight,” next month, and in it, she criticizes her former boss.

Fans should not expect the former WWE star to return to the company anytime soon, as she has previously criticized the promotion. Rousey tweeted a few months ago about Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard, sharing her thoughts on McMahon’s resignation from TKO following Janel Grant’s bombshell lawsuit against him.

Rousey stated that she believes McMahon will continue to have a say in the business through longtime WWE executive Bruce Prichard, who has been a strong supporter of McMahon over the years.

Rousey expressed her feelings about Vince McMahon in her autobiography, writing, “It’s hard to sometimes know where the evil, unethical, slimeball character of Vince McMahon played out for the cameras ends and the actual questionably ethical, many times sued, and multiple times accused of sexual misconduct Vince McMahon begins.” She wrote that the blurred line is “recurring theme within the WWE Universe.”

She went on to say, “[Pay-per-views events are] held in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia, as well as now twice a year in Saudi Arabia, a nation that restricts the rights of women in a way that I’m certain Vince McMahon wishes he could.”

She continued, “WWE bills itself as a sports entertainment organization, and just like in the mainstream entertainment industry, there was by all accounts a casting couch culture where men backstage in powerful positions pressured female talent for sexual favors in return for airtime.”’

Rousey’s most recent WWE match came at SummerSlam, where she lost to Shayna Baszler. She is currently focusing on her family and has paused her wrestling career.

(H/T to Covalent TV for the transcription)