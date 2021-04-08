Ronda Rousey Shows Off New Tattoos

Ronda Rousey’s personal YouTube channel recently released footage of Rousey getting new tattoos from artist Chuey Quintanar at Deer’s Eye Studio in Santa Fe Springs, California. The ink may have been started last year, but Rousey is just now releasing footage. The ink commemorates the fights from her MMA career, with the number of seconds it took her to get each win. The piece covers her MMA debut in 2010 up to her last MMA win over Bethe Correia at UFC 190 in 2015.

“Getting work done by the legendary @chueyquintanar. How many seconds did it take to win my fights? It’s a crazy feat to see written out, don’t think I’ve ever relived and retold every one until that moment. Thank you @chueyquintanar and @deerseyestudio [folded hands emoji] @nodnbproductions,” Rousey wrote on Instagram.

Rousey and husband Travis Browne also got their ring wedding bands tattooed on their ring fingers. These pieces were also done at Deer’s Eye Studio.

Rousey has been away from WWE since the WrestleMania 35 main event in 2019. It was revealed on Wednesday that she and Becky Lynch are both returning to the company in the near future, but no time frame was given.

You can see footage of Rousey getting the MMA tattoo and the wedding band ink below: