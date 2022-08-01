Ronda Rousey Suspended from WWE in Latest Storyline Update

Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, WWE has announced a storyline suspension for Ronda Rousey.

She was penalized “an undisclosed amount” of money, according to WWE, for her behavior on Saturday night. After losing to SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, Rousey appeared to turn heel.

WWE said that Rousey won’t be participating on SmackDown as a result of the suspension. If that’s the case, it’s likely Morgan will begin a new feud.

Storyline suspensions are frequently used to give someone time off, and this could be the case here.

The following is WWE’s announcement from their official website:

“Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey has been fined an undisclosed amount and will be suspended.

An irate Rousey attacked the official after her SmackDown Women’s Title Match, claiming he missed Liv Morgan tapping out to the Armbar while he counted the pinfall.

Due to her suspension, Rousey will not appear on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown.”

