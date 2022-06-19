Ronda Rousey Takes Shot at Natalya’s Sister and Natalya Fires Back

At the 2022 Money in the Bank PLE, Ronda Rousey is scheduled to defend her WWE SmackDown women’s title against Natalya. Rousey ramped up the tension in the match by mentioning Natalya’s sister Jenni, to which Natalya reacted.

Rousey: “Some needs to tell you your discount onlyfans sister fetish youtube channel is weird and embarrassing, @NatbyNature”

Natalya: “It was either do a channel with my hot sister, or bring people to a rock at the back of my farm to cry and talk about conspiracy theories. I chose the sexy sister thing. Cause we might be weird, but we’re not as weird as your hot takes on life. https://onlyfans.com/jenni-neidhart”