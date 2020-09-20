Ronda Rousey Takes Shots At Becky Lynch During Live Stream

Ronda Rousey did a live stream where she played the new WWE 2K Battlegrounds video game. During the stream (around 1:17:00), Rousey said the following about Becky Lynch:

“They gave Becky the same [rating in the game] as me? *Psh* You know that’s some bulls**t. That’s some bulls***. Bulls****”

“I’m gonna let Mickie James out. I’m gonna leave Becky Lynch’s box alone because I ain’t into that fire-crotch ****, you know what I mean? I don’t want no ginger box. *Laughs* Nobody does. Except for maybe Seth Rollins, but you know, that’s his thing.”