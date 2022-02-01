Ronda Rousey Teaming With Sasha Banks At WWE Live Event

Ronda Rousey is scheduled to team with Sasha Banks at an upcoming WWE live event.

Rousey and Banks vs. Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is being advertised for the blue brand live event on Sunday, March 6 at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada.

This match is interesting as it puts Baszler and Rousey on opposite sides of the ring. The two MMA Horsewomen shared a moment in Saturday’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match but also squared up.

As noted, Rousey was interrupted by RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch on last night’s RAW and pressured to name her WrestleMania 38 opponent. Rousey ended up slamming Lynch and saying she will have her answer on Friday’s SmackDown. It’s believed that Rousey vs. Flair will be the match for WrestleMania.