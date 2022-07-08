Ronda Rousey to Address Liv Morgan’s Cash-In on WWE SmackDown, Updated Line-Up

Ronda Rousey is now confirmed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX following Money In the Bank.

WWE has confirmed that Rousey will be on SmackDown to discuss new SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan’s MITB cash-in last Saturday. Morgan is scheduled to open tonight’s show, as previously mentioned.

Although the Rousey vs. Morgan rematch at WWE SummerSlam is rumored, that bout has not been officially confirmed.

Here is the updated line-up for tonight’s SmackDown from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX:

– The Bloodline will appear

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan will open the show

– Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre to determine who challenges for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Clash at The Castle

– Maximum Male Models reveals their 2022 Tennis Collection