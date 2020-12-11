Ronda Rousey To Host ESPN+ Show Next Year

Ronda Rousey is set to host a new a new ESPN+ series in 2021.

Disney announced today during their Investor Day presentation that Rousey will host the MMA version of the “Peyton’s Places” series from NFL Legend Peyton Manning, which is produced by NFL Films for ESPN+. Season two of “Peyton’s Places” is available now on ESPN+ and season three will premiere in the Fall of 2021. The show is expanding to tell the stories of other sports with Rousey covering MMA, David Ortiz covering baseball, Abby Wambach covering soccer, and Eli Manning covering football.

No other details on the series were announced.