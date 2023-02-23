Ronda Rousey To Monday’s WWE RAW For Potential WrestleMania 39 Angle

Ronda Rousey will appear on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW.

Rousey has been added to the line-up for Monday’s live RAW from Grand Rapids, Michigan, according to the WWE Events website and the Van Del Arena website.

Shayna Baszler is not currently listed for RAW, but she will be there with Rousey. As of this writing, WWE has not officially announced Rousey for RAW.

At WrestleMania 39, Rousey and Baszler are expected to face WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The booking of Rousey on RAW is intriguing because Kai and SKY are scheduled to defend against Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita on Monday’s show.

The following has also been announced for the live RAW on Monday:

* Ronda Rousey advertised to appear

* Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae

* Carmella vs. Asuka

* The Miz hosts “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” edition of MizTV to reveal dream-come-true envelope gift from Maryse

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defend against Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita

* Will Brock Lesnar show up to respond to the WrestleMania 39 challenge from Omos?