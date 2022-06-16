Ronda Rousey To Work WWE Quebec Live Event In August



Fans in Quebec can expect to see “The Baddest Woman On The Planet” when WWE comes to town in August.

The official Videotron Centre social media pages are promoting an appearance by former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion and current WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey for the upcoming WWE Quebec live event.

“SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will be at the Videotron Center on August 21 as part of WWE Sunday Stunner,” the announcement reads. “Great places are still available!”

Rousey has worked recent WWE non-televised live events, including one against Natalya, whom she will be defending the SmackDown Women’s Championship against at the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank 2022 pay-per-view on July 2 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.