Ronda Rousey Update Following Her WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Loss

Charlotte Flair returned from hiatus and defeated Ronda Rousey to capture the Smackdown Women’s Title on December 30th, 2022, right after Rousey successfully defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez.

Rousey’s rumored WrestleMania 39 match against Becky Lynch is said to be “very unlikely,” and her future plans are unknown. For what it’s worth, WWE is no longer promoting Rousey in connection with the upcoming RAW 30th anniversary special.

During her live stream this week, Rousey was asked if she would be appearing on WWE Smackdown on February 3rd, 2023, and here is her response:

“I don’t know. I don’t know. If you haven’t noticed, everything is a little bit in flux with WWE right now [laughs]. I don’t think anyone knows what’s going on with anybody this week let alone weeks from now.”

During a live stream last week, Rousey hinted at a move to the tag team division:

“When am I gonna kick Charlotte’s butt and get the title back? I don’t know, guys. I’m kind of tired of Charlotte. I’m tired of that title; I already did it, you know? I’m thinking of taking over the tag division.”

You can watch her latest live stream below:

