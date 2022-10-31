Ronda Rousey Wants a WWE SmackDown Match Against Asuka

Ronda Rousey is looking for new opponents after regaining the SmackDown Women’s Title at Extreme Rules by defeating Liv Morgan.

During her most recent live gaming stream, a viewer brought up the fact that Asuka had previously held the Raw Women’s Championship. Rousey suggested that she might push for a move to SmackDown.

She said:

“Ooohh me and Asuka would be great. Maybe that’s something I can pitch, cause they do the draft before Survivor Series, maybe I could pitch them drafting Asuka.

But isn’t she part of the Bianca [Belair] faction now? It’s Alexa, Asuka and Bianca are like a faction now. I don’t think they’d let me steal her.”

“I’m spoiled in that I get to pick who I want to work with like, ‘Hey I think this person’s awesome and has a lot of potential,’” she said. “I want to really, like, put this person over and have people see how great they are.”

You can watch the full stream below:



