Ronda Rousey Wants Asuka on WWE SmackDown, Addresses Possible Survivor Series Team

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey talked about a potential title feud, wanting to pitch Asuka getting drafted to SmackDown, and more on her most recent YouTube channel gameplay broadcast. Here are the highlights:

Her interest in facing Asuka:

“Me and Asuka would be great. Maybe that’s something I could pitch at like because they do the draft before Survivor Series, that I could pitch them drafting Asuka. But isn’t she part of like, the Bianca faction now? It’s Alexa [Bliss], and Asuka, and Bianca are like, a faction now. I don’t think that they would let me steal her.”

Thoughts on a Survivor Series team:

“Who would be on my team besides Shayna to make it even, three versus three? Would we turn Liv [Morgan] evil? Would Nattie turn? … I don’t know if they’re going to do a traditional Survivor Series this year with champion versus champion. I’m hearing it’s all up in the air and no one really knows what’s going on … I don’t know if [Charlotte Flair] would want to be part of a team, though. That would be very interesting.”

WWE has not yet announced plans for an upcoming 2022 Superstar Draft.