Ronda Rousey Welcomes Daughter

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne have welcomed their first child together.

Rousey took to Instagram tonight and announced the birth of her first daughter, La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne.

Rousey posted two photos of the baby and captioned it with, “La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne [red heart emoji]”

Travis added in a post of his own, “Welcome to this world La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne. You are so incredibly loved!”

Rousey announced back on April 21 that she was four months pregnant, noting that her expected delivery date was September 22. The former RAW Women’s Champion has been away from WWE since working the WrestleMania 36 main event in 2020. At one point she was expected to be back for WrestleMania 37, and WWE president & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan stated this past April in the lead-up to WrestleMania 37 that Rousey would be returning in the near future, but then she announced her pregnancy.

Rousey originally took time away from WWE back in 2020 because she and Browne wanted to expand their family. There is no word on if she plans to return to WWE in the near future now that she has given birth, but we will keep you updated.

You can see Rousey and Browne’s related posts below: